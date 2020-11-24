Pomfret man charged after bust leads to seizure of over 80 total marijuana plants, 15 on his property

State Police said the grown plants stood an average of 5 feet tall. 56-year-old Shawn Cook was arrested after being identified as a cultivator of marijuana.

POMFRET, Conn. — Police say a Pomfret man is in custody after a drug bust led to the seizure of nearly 100 marijuana plants, including some on his property.

According to a release, investigators conducted the marijuana eradication operation in several eastern Connecticut towns on September 29.

Officials located a marijuana grow operations, where more than 80 fully mature plants, standing an average of 5 feet tall were seized.

State Police said they were able to identify the suspects growing the plants.

On Monday, November 23, State Police arrested 56-year-old Shawn Cook after being identified as a cultivator of marijuana.

According to officials, Cook had 15 fully mature marijuana plants growing on his Covell Road property in Pomfret.

He was charged with Cultivation of Marijuana, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Marijuana with intent to sell.

Cook was released on a $10,000.00 Non-Surety Bond and is scheduled to appear in court in Danielson on December 10.