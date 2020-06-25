Here are the public pools opening in Connecticut this summer

If you know a town or city opening their pools this summer, let us know and we'll add them to our list! Send an email to share61@fox61.com.

HARTFORD, Conn — As summer begins, Connecticut residents are looking to once again be able to hop in the pool to cool off!

If you know a town or city opening their pools this summer, let us know and we'll add them to our list! Send an email to share61@fox61.com.

Elm Ridge Park - June 25: Residents can make appointments online or by calling the town's Parks and Recreation department.

Families can only make one time-slot up to three days a week.

Anyone who visits the Elm Ridge Pool are urged to follow the guidelines put in place by the State of Connecticut.

A.W. Stanley Pool - June 27

Willow Brook Pool - June 27

Here are the city's rules for both pools during the 2020 season:

Swim sessions will be broken up into two hour timeslots:

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday: 9:30am – 11:30am; 2:30pm-4:30pm; and 6:00pm – 8:00pm

Wednesday: 2:30pm -4:30pm; 6:00pm -8:00pm

Saturdays and Sundays: 9:30am -11:30am; 12:00pm -2:00pm; 2:30pm -4:30pm; and 6:00pm – 8:00pm

All patrons are required to wear bathing suits and face coverings upon entrance of the pool deck. (All patrons are encouraged to take a shower prior to coming to the pool).

A maximum of 50 people will be allowed into the facility per swim timeslot.

Patrons must pre-register for a specific swim timeslot and designated swim spot on the pool deck. · Reservations can be made online at www.nbparksnrec.org, in the recreation office (27 West Main Street, room 302), or by calling the Parks and Recreation Department at 860-826-3360 during office hours (Monday – Friday, 8:15 am -3:45pm).

Pre-registration reservations are accepted no more than seven days in advance of visit.

Each swim spot is $5.00 (with a maximum of 4 people per spot), spots are twelve feet in diameter.

Patrons are can reserve up to two spots per timeslot.

Patrons must be 15 years of age or older to reserve a timeslot.

All patrons must stay within their own party during the duration of the swim time.

Face coverings must be worn at all times unless swimming in the water or within patron’s designated spot.

All cancelations must be made prior to swim timeslot by calling the Parks and Recreation office during office hours, or leaving a message on the Parks and Recreation hotline during non-office hours. No refunds will be issued; a credit will be applied for a future timeslot.

Manchester Pools will open for the 2020 season July 6- August 16.

Pools open for Town of Manchester residents only. No guests will be permitted.

Proof of residency will be required to enter the pools. Acceptable forms of identification include: Recreation card, driver’s license, school id, mail with address matching ID

Masks will be required for all patrons entering the pool area, while on pool deck and when using common spaces (bathrooms). Masks will NOT be required while in the water.

Social distancing of 6 feet will be enforced while on pool deck, in common areas and in the water

Adult swim time will be limited to the number of available lanes at each pool (4 or 6) on a first come, first served basis.

Open swim time will be limited to 25 people per hour on a first come, first served basis. Once the limit is reached, a list will be taken for entrance at the next available hour.

Open swim will begin on the hour and last for 45 minutes. At :45 past the hour, the water will be cleared and the pool area will be emptied of all patrons. This will allow the lifeguards 15 minutes to clean, disinfect and sanitize high touch areas. Pool will re-open at the top of the hour for the next swim time.

Gate attendants at each pool will screen for COVID symptoms, take open swim time reservations, and verify residency

Here's Manchester's Aquatic Pool schedule:

The dates, times and operation of all pools may be subject to change at the discretion of the Town of Manchester.

Hartford

Splashpads will open on July 3.

However, Mayor Bronin announced Wednesday that Hartford public pools will not reopen this summer due to continued concerns over maintaining COVID-19.

The Town of West Hartford issued the following statement on its website:

Sadly, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Outdoor Pools are CLOSED for the Summer 2020 season. Splash Pad operations are under review. Stay tuned! Parks are open but group activities are not allowed, and many amenities are closed. Please practice proper social distancing protocols of groups no larger than 25 people.

The Town of Bloomfield issued the following statement on its website: