Pop-up Pup Adoption to be held on Pratt Street in Hartford Saturday

HARTFORD, Conn. — Unleash the weekday stress with some puppies at Pratt Street this weekend!

On Saturday, June 19, Morneault's Stackpole Moore Tyron, a Hartford-based clothing store, will be hosting a dog adoption from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The store has teamed up with Brass City Rescue Alliance and Naturally Dogs and Cats to help these pets find their forever homes.

The fun will be both inside the shop and outside on Pratt Street, where restaurants will have outdoor dining options.

Pratt Street will surely be barking this Saturday, as DJ Sonia Sol who recently performed for the Pratt Street Kick-Off party, will be back with more live music.

Guests will enjoy great music, adorable pups, and delicious food this Father’s Day weekend.

The fun will continue with many events scheduled on Pratt Street throughout the year.

For a full calendar of planned events and programming, click here.

Pratt Street has restaurants, entertainment, and not to mention the free Wi-Fi that is available to all Hartford residents and those visiting the area until the end of September.

