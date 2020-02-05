Popular Hartford soccer player identified as man killed in deadly I-91 motorcycle crash

State Police identified him as Paulinton Johnson, 38, of East Hartford.

CROMWELL, Conn. — The man killed in Wednesday's motorcycle accident was a popular Hartford soccer player.

State Police identified him as Paulinton Johnson, 38, of East Hartford.

"It really hit home hard. We weren't expecting it," said Lamin Janneh, captain of the Newtown Pride FC.

That was Janneh's reaction when he found out his friend of seven years was suddenly killed in the accident, an accident that had part of the highway shut down for several hours as police investigated.

Police said Johnson was heading north on I-91 when all of a sudden, he lost control and drove off the road and hit the guardrail. The cause of the accident is still undetermined.

His death shocked many, especially the soccer community. Johnson played for the Hartford City Football Club for many years and those that played with or against him said he was undefeatable.

"He had the combination of strength, speed, skill, endurance and passion that is a combination that's rare and he had it all," said Michael Svanda, coach of the Newtown Pride FC.

Johnson was also known as "Blax," a nickname that stuck with him wherever he went. His friends described him as someone who was aggressive on the field, but gentle when the game was over.

They said he never showed up at a game by himself. He was always accompanied by his family, including his four children.

"He's someone that's very caring in a way if he's with you, he would do whatever it takes to make you feel welcome, whatever you need, he's there to support you and get you through," added Janneh.