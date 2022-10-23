Portland police release photos of man who they say tried to steal from gun shop

Nothing was taken in the incident, say police.

PORTLAND, Conn — A man attempted to break into a gun shop late Friday, but ran off after an alarm sounded according to Portland Police.

Around 10:50 p.m. on Friday, police said they responded to an alarm at Central Connecticut Arms on Marlborough Street (Route 66) in Portland.

The suspect attempted entry through the front display window by smashing it with a hammer, said police in a press release. The business alarm sounded and the suspect ran away. No items were stolen from the store.

The suspect is described by police as a thin black male, wearing dark colored sneakers, dark pants, a light colored jacket with a crest on the left breast, camo design baseball cap with a full short crop beard.

Any information should be forwarded to the Portland Police Department-860-342-6780.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.