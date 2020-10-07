Post University reduces tuition by 60%, classes moved online for Fall 2020 semester

All main campus undergraduate students will now pay $5,700. Students will be allowed to take as many courses as they want for the flat rate tuition.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Post University announced Friday that its 2020 fall academic programs will be moved online and all main campus students will learn remotely through its online learning platform.

With the virtual move, the university says it will also extend up to 60-percent in tuition reductions.

All fees for new and returning main campus students will be waived.

The University’s main campus has been virtual since March 16, when all in-person courses transitioned to a remote delivery in four days

Post CEO and President John L. Hopkins says the decision afforded the university the best option for an exceptional and undisrupted learning experience, while ensuring the health and safety of its students and faculty.

“Unlike many schools, our successes in remote education meant we were able to seamlessly transition our on-campus courses into a virtual learning environment without sacrificing the exceptional experience regardless of modality,” Hopkins said. “We know our students have high expectations for their education, but their worries over the past four months weighed heavily on our decision-making process. We set aside any financial considerations and prioritized the safety of our learning community.”

With said 60-percent tuition discount included in this decision, all main campus undergraduate students will now pay $5,700.

Fall 2020 graduate tuition will be reduced to $2,050 per course.

The university says its will continue to provide several academic and support services online.

For information on those available resources and other updates, visit the Post University website or contact Admissions at postadmissions@post.edu or call 800.345.2562.