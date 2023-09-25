$100K winning Powerball ticket sold in Connecticut

CT Lottery said one lucky person has one $100,000 after Saturday's Powerball drawing.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Connecticut is $100,000 richer after Saturday night's drawing.

According to CT Lottery, a ticket sold in Connecticut matched four of the Powerball numbers as well as the powerplay, bringing the winning prize money from $50,000 to $100,000.

The overall jackpot for Powerball is growing as there have been no winners since the summer, causing it to soar to another near-record-breaking prize at $785 million.

The payout has grown so large because it has been building for more than two months since a player in California matched all six numbers on July 19 and won $1.08 billion. That's 28 consecutive drawings without a big winner.

That winless streak is due to the miserable odds of winning the Powerball jackpot, at 1 in 292.2 million. It's those long, long odds that result in such large top prizes, as they cause the jackpot to roll over week after week.

The jackpot is the ninth-largest in the world, behind top prizes in the Powerball and Mega Millions games that all topped $1 billion. The biggest jackpot was a $2.04 billion Powerball prize won in November 2022 in California.

Although the game highlights the $785 million prize, that is for a winner who is paid through an annuity over 30 years. Winners almost always choose the cash payout option, which for Monday night's drawing would be $367 million.

The giant jackpot would also be subject to federal taxes, and some states also tax lottery winnings.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

What are the largest Powerball jackpots?

$2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN $1.08 Billion – July 19, 2023 – CA $785 Million (est.) – Sept. 25, 2023 $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA $754.6 Million – Feb. 6, 2023 - WA $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY

