Powerball reaches $1 billion with Connecticut residents hoping to win big

The Shell station in Prospect sold a $2 million winning ticket in July, customers hope the store's luck is still hot.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PROSPECT, Conn. — Are you feeling lucky?

The Powerball Jackpot is now up to $1 billion. It's the second time in Powerball history the prize has been this high ahead of Monday night's drawing.

It's a chance that could pay off big time.

Abdoul Hamid is the owner of the Shell station on Waterbury Road in Prospect. He wishes customers luck as they purchase tickets, aiming for that big prize.

Many people came into the store early Monday morning, looking to try and cash in on their slim chance of winning.

"Might as well buy a ticket right? Might as well take a chance," said lottery player Keith Swaby of Middlebury.

The jackpot prize getting everyone's attention.

"A lot of people are buying tickets because it’s a billion dollars, it’s a lot of money," said Hamid.

Hamid knows a thing or two about selling winning tickets.

In July the store sold a two million dollar ticket, and now people are hoping the store's luck is still hot.



Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines





Powerball jackpot so high, the sign can’t even display it! Tonight’s drawing is ONE BILLION DOLLARS. This store in Prospect has sold a winning ticket before, details on @FOX61News this morning with more ahead of the historic drawing pic.twitter.com/YQd5tj0Qtc — Lindsey Kane (@lindseykanetv) October 31, 2022

"People come from long distances and buy tickets from my store," said Hamid.

Customers bought tickets Monday morning, some got a handful, and others feel they only need one.

"Just one. We always play just one," said Amanda Colbert of Prospect.

There have been 37 Powerball drawings in a row with no winner.

Monday's drawing marks number 38. If no one wins this one, the jackpot will inch closer to the world record Powerball prize which is just over $1.5 billion.

Either way, Monday's cash prize is so big that the sign outside of Hamid's store can't even display it. But inside, business is booming with people hoping their numbers change their lives.

"We sold around $6,000 worth of Powerball tickets. We used to sell like 2,500, so it’s almost triple. I want to sell a billion-dollar ticket from my store today," said Hamid.

What would you do with that money if you won?

"I can’t even start to think, definitely invest it, build a bigger business," said Swaby.

"It’s hard to think about, but we’ll see what happens," said Colbert.

The odds of winning the jackpot? 1 in 292.2 million. But hey, a chance is a chance.

The drawing is Monday at 10:59 pm on the CW20.

If there's a winner, they can take the cash option, which is $497 million after taxes.

---

Lindsey Kane is a reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at Lkane@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.