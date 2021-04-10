Powerball Jackpot rises to $685M and so does the hype

An owner of a Manchester market said ticket sales have been very steady over the weekend, and people are excited about what they would do if they win the money.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — A rainy Monday had a bit more energy to it at the Highland Park Market, where the chance to win $685 million dollars was just a few feet away from the soup aisle.

While it’s not yet close to the all time American lottery jackpot record of just above $1.5 billion (in 2016), $685 million - and rising - has plenty of people buying tickets.

Molly Devanney, an owner of the Highland Park Market said ticket sales have been very steady over the weekend, and people are excited about thoughts of what they would do if they win the money.

"People will get together as a team and buy 20, 40, 50 dollars worth of tickets and then people pay into so they’re not spending a fortune but they’re getting a lot of chances," Devanney added.

Cornelius Nelan, a mathematics professor at Quinnipiac University is crunching numbers and crushing dreams (all in good fun) to offer the reality of winning the Powerball.

“You have the same chance of taking a quarter and flipping it 32 times and getting heads every single time,” Nelan said. "There are 292,201,338 exact combinations of balls that can come out of the machines so those are the odds of you winning the big prize.”

Nelan noted that if you just skip your coffee splurge for the day and buy a few lottery tickets instead, “you’re out the same amount of money…there’s going to be a winner somewhere.”

Betty Dabkowski, of Manchester said if she wins, she's spreading the wealth.

"I am giving it to family, some friends, donating to charity and investing,” Dabkowski added.

Devanney also said with that much money, there are endless possibilities.

The Powerball Drawings take place every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday nights at 10:59pm on WCCT-TV CW-20.

Jimmy Altman is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at jaltman@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER, FACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM