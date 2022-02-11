Here's what winning the $1 billion Powerball jackpot can get you this holiday season

Chances are slim to none that you'll have a winning Powerball ticket Wednesday night, but, the chance isn't zero. So what would winning get you?

CONNECTICUT, USA — It's that time again! Wednesday's Powerball jackpot has hit over $1 billion, the fourth-largest jackpot in Powerball history.

Naturally, with any lottery but specifically one with a large prize, we always wonder: What would I do if I won?

It's now the holiday season so we thought we'd look at what you can buy if you win the jackpot and decide to be enthusiastic about spreading that holiday cheer.

First, it has to be understood that if you win and choose the lump sum payout, you will not be getting over $1 billion. Where it stands as of writing, if you were the only winner, you'd get $596.7 million. But that's nothing to bat an eye at.

Also, we understand most, if not everyone, who says what they'll do if they win indicates they'll be donating to charity. So, if you were fortunate enough to win, it's likely you won't be playing with this exact amount of money.

But let's dream anyway, right?

Thanksgiving is the first holiday on the list, and those who put those meals together know just how expensive turkeys and all the rest of the food can get. Especially now with inflation.

Going off of Walmart.com, a 16-24 pound turkey will run you $24.19.

In theory, you can purchase 24,667,217 turkeys. According to Statisa.com, America produced about 216 million turkeys in 2021. A turkey of that size can serve anywhere from 8-12 people.

At a minimum, you could feed 197,337,736 people with the turkey alone.

That's a lot of post-dinner turkey naps.

But say you don't want to buy all that food and then have to cook it (are there even enough stoves in the country to do that?).

What if you're thinking of buying something a little more material?

Black Friday deals have already started in stores, and for sure you'd have enough money to take care of your friends and family... and then some.

Want an iPad? Going off of Apple.com, a 12.9-inch display iPad pro with 256 GB of storage with WiFi and cellular capabilities, along with the Apple pencil, and let's throw a keyboard in there just for laughs, will cost you $1,777.62 if you were to opt-in for the two-year warranty.

If you had your Powerball winnings, you could buy a cool 335,673 iPads with some change to spare. Just enough for you and all of your 335,673 closest friends. They can probably spring for the protective case though.

Maybe you're good with laptops and tablets and are looking for a new TV instead.

The most expensive TV on BestBuy.com is the Hisense - 120" L9 Series TriChroma Laser TV with ALR Screen. Adding Best Buy's Total Tech onto that, you'll come up with a $5,199.98 price tag.

That's 114,750 televisions you can also hand out to your friends, family, and neighbors. Maybe keep a few for yourself.

But not everything about the holiday season is about buying things and eating food.

Sometimes, you want to have a little fun.

If you have an annual office party with an ugly sweater contest, you can likely spring for the whole office and maybe the entire company.

Sweaters can vary in cost depending on which website you order from, but going off of the top sellers in a cursory Amazon.com search, you'll run around $30-$50. Taking the most expensive, you can buy about 11,934,000.

So, maybe you can buy ugly Christmas sweaters for all of Los Angeles County with a little over two million garments to spare.

Any way you slice and dice your Powerball winnings, it's a lot of money. Chances are still 1 in 292.2 million that you'll win. But it's still fun to think about!

What would you do if you won the Powerball jackpot?

