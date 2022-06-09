$200K Powerball ticket sold in Connecticut

Overall, CT Lottery said over 7,800 winning tickets, of various payout sizes, were sold in the state.

CONNECTICUT, USA — One person is $200,000 richer this morning following Wednesday night's Powerball drawing.

CT Lottery reports one person matched four matching numbers and the Powerball in last night's drawing. They also had the Power Play.

The winning numbers drawn were 22-39-43-62-64 with the Powerball being 7. The ticket was sold in Connecticut but the location of the store is unknown at this time.

Overall, CT Lottery said more than 7,800 winning tickets, of various payout sizes, were sold in the state for Wednesday night's drawing.

The next Powerball drawing will be Saturday, June 11. The estimated jackpot as of Thursday is $229 million with an estimated cash value of $123.3 million.

In February, a $185 million ticket was sold in Cheshire.

If you or a loved one are struggling with a gambling addiction, you can call the National Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

