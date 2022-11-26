Pratt Streets opens Winter Village

The “Winter Village” will run every weekend for most of December.

HARTFORD, Conn. — An all-new outdoor holiday market opened Saturday morning on Pratt Street in Hartford just in time to shop locally for any gifts this season.

The “Winter Village” will run every weekend for most of December with pop-up vendors lining the street. Musical performers and holiday demonstrations will also take place each weekend.

Visitors can also enjoy a beer garden and specials from Pratt Street’s restaurants and bars.

“Local community is super important to me, so it’s supporting the businesses that need the help and are trying to lift up the town and the community,” said Dorota Knorr of Plums Macs.

Over the course of its run, the Winter Village will feature 55 local small businesses and artisans – many of which don’t have brick-and-mortar locations.

“It’s the only time we really get the face time and get the stand-by traffic, so it’s very, very important for us,” said Kara Venus from Stella’s Way.

The Pratt Street Winter Village is open Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. through December 18.

