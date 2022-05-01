Machinists at Pratt & Whitney ratify new contract

The contract will take effect Monday, May 2

CROMWELL, Conn. — Members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers have voted to ratify a new contract with aerospace manufacturer Pratt & Whitney. The three-year contract takes effect Monday, May 2.

In a release from the union leadership, the 3,000 members ratified the contract which calls for increased job security, wage increases, decreased healthcare costs, improvements in time off and vacations, and improvements in severance and re-education programs among other things.

"During the pandemic, our members, deemed essential, took their roles to maintain production and helped the company remain profitable seriously," said IAM International President Robert Martinez Jr.

The negotiating committee for the union unanimously recommended the proposal. Contract negotiations have been ongoing since the end of March.

The contract covers workers at the plants in East Hartford and Middletown. According to the union, their members manufacture, repair, and produce parts for commercial and military engines, including the KC-46 air refueling tanker, F-35 joint strike fighter, and the A320 commercial airliner.

