Prayer vigil held for Hartford man killed in Franklin Ave shooting

20-year-old Christian Feliciano was killed in a shooting outside a barbershop on Franklin Street last Thursday.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Family members are calling for justice after 20-year-old Christian Feliciano was killed, in what Hartford police are calling an ambush, outside a barbershop on Franklin Street last Thursday.

The local group, Mother’s United Against Violence, held a vigil Monday evening for Feliciano, or Kiki as loved ones know him.

"It needs to stop. We just lost a 20-year-old family member, no kids. His life is gone because somebody else chose to take it. It’s not fair," Marilyn Quinones, the victim’s aunt, said.

"He always had us laughing," Quinones added. "He was a funny kid. He really was and he’s going to be missed."

Quinones said too many lives have been lost and she wants the violence to stop.

"Whoever did it, they need to come forward. Y’all just took a 20-year-old‘s life, for whatever reason it was it doesn’t matter. You don’t have the right to take nobody’s life," she said. "You took her son. The girlfriend, you took her boyfriend. He’s got brothers, sisters."

Hartford Police said Feliciano was found on the sidewalk with several gunshot wounds. He later died on the scene. Police said the attackers took off in a vehicle after the shooting.

Feliciano’s death marks the fourth homicide of the year in Hartford.

Mother’s United Against Violence is urging the community to speak up if they know what happened.

"As long as the community allows these things to happen, they’re going to continue. We want the community to be responsible. If you see something, say something. If you know who these individuals are, turn them in and that will end all this," said Reverend Henry Brown

FOX61 reached out to the police tonight for an update on the case. No arrests have been made and no suspect information is available at this time.

If you know anything about what happened, you can call the Hartford Police tip line: 860-722-8477.

Police said callers can remain anonymous.

Elisha Machado is a reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at emachado@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

----

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.