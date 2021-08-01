Premiliary report released of deadly shooting on Enfield Street in Hartford

The shooting involved members of the Federal Bureau of Investigation led multi-agency task force on Jan. 6

HARTFORD, Conn — A preliminary report was released Friday regarding a deadly Police shooting on Enfield Street in Hartford by New Haven State's Attorney Patrick Griffin. The shooting involved members of the Federal Bureau of Investigation led multi-agency task force

On Wednesday, January 6, 34-year-old Benecio Vasquez was shot and killed after apparently exchanging gunfire with task force members. The report continued by saying the FBI's Northern Connecticut Gang Task Force and Connecticut Violent Crimes Task Force on the Enfield Street to serve a federal criminal complaint about 33-year-old Brandon Spence. The report says Spence has allegedly violated conditions imposed on him after he was released from federal prison on weapon charges.

Law force officials while attempting to apprehend Spence encountered Vasquez and apparent gunfire was exchanged. An autopsy later revealed Vasquez died of multiple gunshot wounds.

A sem-automatic pistol believed to be Vasquez's was recovered on the scene. The report says evidence suggests two task force member fired their guns. One of the members was identified as an FBI Special Agent, the other identified as Task Force Officer Christopher Kiely, who is a member of the New Britain Police Department.

State's Attorney Griffin was told by federal authorities that in accordance with protocol regarding agent-involved use of force incidents, the identity of the agent has not been authorized or public release at this time.

The New Britain Police Department confirmed Officer Kiely was an 11-year member of the department and was sworn in as a Federal Task Force Officer with the FBI Violent Crimes Unit in May of 2020. He has been assigned administrative duties pending the results of an internal investigation.