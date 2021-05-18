Preparations underway for Biden visit to Coast Guard Academy

240 cadets will graduate Wednesday

NEW LONDON, Conn. — Commencement week is underway at the United States Coast Guard Academy in New London, culminating with a keynote address from President Joe Biden on Wednesday.

Cadets participated in one last march in front of proud parents and loved ones Tuesday, after a year separated by the pandemic.

“We’ve missed so much over the last year, not being able to come visit her and see all the events, see her participate in sports so just extremely happy that we can all be here,” Danielle Tarbrake, mother of graduating cadet Grace Tarbrake, said.

After four years of military training and studying, cadets will head to the field for graduation Wednesday morning and hear from President Joe Biden who will deliver the keynote address.

“We didn’t know if he’d be able to, because of everything, the pandemic, and everything going on but our class is so excited. I’m so excited that he’s going to be there and it really is an honor,” First-Class Cadet Maylis Yepez, USCGA ‘21, said.

Yepez, a New London local, is one of about 240 graduating cadets. Growing up in the area, after emigrating from Panama with her family, influenced her decision to attend the academy.

“I would see cadets walking around all the time and I’m like ‘wow, they look so good, like, I wanna look like that one day,’” Yepez said.

Last year’s commencement was held virtually, but this year the ceremony will be held in person with some COVID-19 restrictions: only three family members per person, and proof of vaccination or a negative covid test in last 24 hours is required to attend.

“I wasn’t sure that we were going to have an in-person graduation and have it as open as it is because I know there was a lot of restrictions during the first phase of planning,” First-Class Cadet Lauren Murrill, USCGA ‘21, said.

Commander Milne with the USCGA said masks will not be required for fully vaccinated attendees tomorrow during commencement.

Follow FOX61 News live coverage of the speech on Wednesday on air and online.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.