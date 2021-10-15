Connecticut readies for President Biden's visit to Hartford, Storrs

Biden will talk about his Build Back Better agenda in Hartford, highlighting the need to invest in child care, before heading to UConn.

CONNECTICUT, USA — President Joe Biden is set to visit Connecticut today to promote his "Build Back Better" agenda, as well as attend the dedication of a new human rights center at the University of Connecticut.

The president's first stop will be in Hartford where he will visit the Capitol Child Development Center to highlight the importance of investing in child care to keep costs down for working families.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin spoke with FOX61 about Biden's plan that's facing some pushback by those in Congress.

"I think what's important to remember that plan is overwhelmingly popular among the American people," said Bronin. "When people talk about affordable childcare options and access to community college, paid family and medical leave, and making the child tax credit permanent – that's something an overwhelming number of Americans support. It would lift up families across this country, open up pathways to opportunity, make sure we keep our middle class strong."

"I hope everyone in Washington, whatever party they're part of, remembers at the end of the day this is something that would make a huge difference to the American people and gets it done", he continued.

Several streets around the State Capitol were closed at 9:30 a.m.

Capitol Police said due to the impact of road closures and the lack of access to the State Capitol Complex, the Capitol Building, the Legislative Office Building, and the Legislative Office Garage will be closed to the public on Friday.

They also expect traffic to be extremely congested in and around the Capitol area in downtown Hartford. Head here for a full list of closures.

After delivering remarks in Hartford, the president will head to Storrs for the dedication of the Dodd Center for Human Rights at UConn.

FOX61's Matt Caron reported Friday that the president is set to arrive at the university campus via Marine One, along with an escort of five other helicopters.

The White House Secret Service conducted a dry run of the arrival in anticipation earlier in the week. The location where the president will land has not been disclosed.

I’m told @POTUS will be arriving at @UConn via Marine One helicopter. Along with an escort of five other helicopters. The @WhiteHouse secret service conducted a dry run of the arrival a few days ago. The location of his landing has not been disclosed. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/Vzf8Lk7h0Z — Matt Caron (@MattCaronTV) October 15, 2021

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal said in a statement about the visit:

"He’s honoring our state—recognizing values and programs our leaders have long championed. The critically needed investments that the Build Back Better Agenda will make in child care and working families will be a game-changer for children, parents, and communities across our state and nation."

---

