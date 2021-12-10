Biden to visit Connecticut amid fierce criticism and low approval rating

The president's approval rating stands at 38%. It was 55% in May when he visited the Coast Guard Academy in New London.

MANSFIELD, Conn. — Connecticut is gearing up for another presidential visit. The White House confirmed that President Joe Biden plans to visit the Constitution State on Friday.

“Yeah, I'm really happy that President Biden is coming back to Connecticut,” said Gov. Ned Lamont.

The president is also bringing with him a 38% job approval rating, according to the latest Quinnipiac University poll.

“It’s mainly lowlights. The 38% approval rating is the lowest he’s gotten since he became president so that’s got to be really troubling," poll analyst Tim Malloy said. "And he lost ground on trustworthiness, he lost ground on foreign policy, immigration and the border, so it’s a pretty crummy poll for Biden as he heads to Connecticut.”

POLL: @QuinnipiacPoll finds @POTUS has 38% approval rating ahead of visit to Connecticut. When @JoeBiden spoke in May at the Coast Guard Academy in New London it was 55%. Afghanistan didn't help. pic.twitter.com/Baopj0xa1v — Matt Caron (@MattCaronTV) October 12, 2021

The White House announced that the president will first stop at a child care center in Hartford.

“We need 50,000 childcare spots because that’s what we lost during the pandemic and we’ve been using some CARES Act and federal funding to build that back," Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz said.

Free childcare is a part of Biden‘s ‘Build Back Better’ agenda and his $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill. He’s touring the nation to drum up support for it and to put pressure on Congress to pass it.

“I would like to see him stay the course. I think the goals he set out during his campaign for his administration are the right ones for the country,” Jena O’Loughlin, of Kent, said of the president's visit.

Cooper Davis of West Hartford said: “As far as I can tell it’s just as chaotic and polarized as it was before except maybe the presentation was a little slicker.”

Ahead of @POTUS visit, @FOX61News hit the streets to get the pulse of the people. What do they think about @JoeBiden job performance? pic.twitter.com/jy4bnEdI6x — Matt Caron (@MattCaronTV) October 12, 2021

This will be Biden’s second trip to Connecticut since taking office. He spoke at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London in May.

“We only see Democrat presidents coming to Connecticut and the message it sends nationwide is 'we have a very partisan federal government' and it just needs to end. We need to start working together as parties,” said State Rep. Vincent Candelora, the Republican leader of the House.

After Biden visits the childcare center, he will head to the University of Connecticut Storrs campus for a dedication of the Dodd Center for Human Rights alongside former U.S. Senator Chris Dodd and other dignitaries.

Lamont told FOX61 he suggested that Biden visit the Gold Star Bridge so they could talk about infrastructure, but that the president ultimately chose UConn and a child care center in Hartford.

Critics of Biden’s ‘Build Back Better’ agenda, which includes some moderate Democrats, say the plan is too expensive, too gimmicky, and too progressive.

Matt Caron is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at mcaron@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.