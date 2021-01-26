President Biden names CT native Jessica Rosenworcel as FCC Acting Chairwoman

The Hartford native graduated from Wesleyan University and before earning her law degree

DC, USA — West Hartford native and Wesleyan graduate Jessica Rosenworcel has been named by President Joe Biden as FCC Acting Chairwoman.

According to the Hartford Courant, Rosenworcel is now the front-runner to replace current Chairman Ajit Pai. She went to Hall High in West Hartford before graduating from Wesleyan. She then earned her law degree from New York University.

Rosenworcel is a proponent of Net Naturality and a leader in spectrum policy. She mentioned during her remarks to the FCC Monday, Congress directed the FCC to establish an "Emergency Broadband Benefit" to expand internet connections and help those struggling during the pandemic. Rosenworcel added this is just one of many tasks the FCC will be carrying out and is excited to get started.

Just shared some thoughts today with the talented staff of the @FCC about what's up next at the agency. The to-do list is long but is worthy of our effort. Can't wait to get started. https://t.co/fl0ddIRqOh — Jessica Rosenworcel (@JRosenworcel) January 25, 2021

President Biden has tapped into Connecticut a few times to fill important roles for his administration. Miguel Cardona was nominated for U.S. Education Secretary, Jen Psaki serves as his press secretary, and Brenda Mallory was nominated for head of Council of Environmental Quality are all Connecticut natives.