President Biden addresses National Safer Communities Summit

Biden will be the keynote speaker at the National Safer Communities Summit at the University of Hartford.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — President Joe Biden will be the keynote speaker at the National Safer Communities Summit at the University of Hartford, commemorating one year since he signed the first federal gun safety legislation in decades.

About 600 people are expected to be at UHart’s Lincoln Theater for the summit. The event is not open to the public, but for those who registered and are attending, doors will open at 7:30 a.m., and the event will begin at 9 a.m.

Biden arrived at Bradley later than planned around 1:15 p.m. before making his way to West Hartford.

Bronin, Lamont, Murphy speak at conference

Gov. Ned Lamont, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin, and U.S. Senator Chris Murphy welcomed the crowd to the summit, thanking them for raising their voices to Congress and inciting change.

"It showed us that after decades of inaction that progress is possible," Bronin said.

A year ago, Congress passed the bipartisan Safer Communities Act, the biggest gun safety legislation in over 30 years.

"You notice the NRA, the gun lobby, fought this bill tooth and nail. Every other gun rights group lobbied hard against it. But it still passed with broad bipartisan support, and that is an outcome that would have been inconceivable just a few years ago," Murphy said.

Even with this passage on the federal level, Connecticut's leaders tout the Nutmeg State's work at the forefront.

"You know what you do as a movement? You keep moving, you're never satisfied, there's more we can do to keep you safe, to keep our communities safe, and I love the fact that Connecticut is a leader," Lamont said.

"This summit is a small show of this movement’s collective power, and when we work together, we are the strongest," Murphy said. "We should do it more often."

"We've seen Connecticut stay at the forefront of common sense gun laws in our country," Bronin said, and added, "You have made this progress possible, and we are going to continue that progress today."

The President's Schedule

According to the White House:

11:00 AM THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route to Joint Base Andrews



11:30 AM THE PRESIDENT departs Joint Base Andrews en route to Windsor Locks



12:40 PM THE PRESIDENT arrives at Bradley International Airport, Windsor Locks



2:05 PM THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks at the National Safer Communities Summit University of Hartford, West Hartford, Connecticut



3:25 PM THE PRESIDENT departs Windsor Locks en route to Greenwich,

Bradley International Airport, Windsor Locks

4:05 PM THE PRESIDENT arrives in Greenwich

Westchester County Airport, White Plains, New York



5:15 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a campaign reception

Greenwich



6:30 PM THE PRESIDENT departs Greenwich en route to Joint Base Andrews Westchester County Airport, White Plains, New York

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.