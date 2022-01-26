Vanessa Avery nominated to serve as Connecticut's top federal prosecutor

She is one of six other nominees from states across the country to be U.S. attorneys to their district.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Vanessa R. Avery has been nominated to be the U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut by President Joe Biden. If confirmed, she would be the first Black woman to serve as the state's top federal prosecutor.

Avery has served as the Chief of the Divison of Enforcement and Public Protection at the Connecticut Attorney General's Office since 2021, and as an Associate Attorney General since 2019.

Biden on Wednesday nominated six lawyers to run U.S. attorney’s offices across the country. The White House said these individuals were chosen for their devotion to enforcing the law, their professionalism, experience and credentials. The other nominees were for federal prosecutors' offices in Alaska, Montana, New Hampshire, New Mexico and Utah.

Biden's effort to get these nominees in place is in part to further his effort to lower the uptick in crime that was seen in 2020. Confirming these attorneys to be chief federal enforcement officers would help in his efforts to support communities and crack down on illegal activity in their districts.

The Justice Department’s 93 U.S. attorneys are responsible for federal criminal prosecutions in their respective districts. Biden has now nominated 43 people to serve as U.S. attorneys, positions that have been filled for months by acting U.S. attorneys.

The state's Attorney General William Tong praised the nomination of Avery as he believes she is the perfect choice to represent Connecticut. He described her as "exceptionally qualified, incredibly hardworking, and an excellent choice."

“She is universally respected by every colleague she has worked with and has deep connections across the Connecticut legal community," Tong said. "In our work together, Vanessa always leads with integrity and a strong commitment to justice, and she insists on accountability and respect for the rule of law. I will miss her leadership and guidance here in the Office of the Attorney General, but am so proud of this achievement and look forward to working closely with her in this new well-deserved role should she be confirmed."

Avery grew up in New Haven and is a graduate of the New Haven Public Schools system.

