President Joe Biden will visit Houston on Friday for updates on winter storm recovery efforts

The president and First Lady Jill Biden will meet with local leaders on storm relief efforts and visit a COVID vaccine site.

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden plans to come to Houston Friday in the wake of extensive winter storm damage in the state.

The president and First Lady Jill Biden will meet with local leaders to discuss the winter storm, relief efforts, progress toward recovery, and the incredible resilience shown by the people of Houston and Texas, the White House announced.

Biden has closely monitored the crisis and been in touch with local and state leaders to make sure his Texas visit would not pull resources from the crisis at hand.

“I don't want to be a burden. When the president lands in a city in America it has a long tail,” he told reporters on Friday.

The devastating winter storm left dozens of people dead across Texas, millions without power followed by burst pipes and flooded homes.

One of the victims was 11-year-old Christian Pavon who died in his sleep in a freezing cold house after his family lost power. His parents are suing ERCOT for $100 million.

A week after the deadly storm, Texans are facing outrageous electric bills because their power provider has variable rates that aren't locked down.

It's nearly impossible to find a plumber before March and a lot of homes still don't have water.

Over the weekend, Biden approved a major disaster declaration for more than 100 Texas counties. Requested by Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday, it allows for a wide range of federal assistance to support repairs for individuals and infrastructure.

While in Texas, the President will also visit a COVID health center where vaccines are being distributed.

