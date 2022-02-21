President's Day auto sales take a different road

Dealership has only two dozen new cars on the lot compared to pre-pandemic where they had about 350.

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — President's Day typically means big business for local car dealerships, who usually have great deals to offer. But, in the midst of the two-year-long pandemic and supply chain crisis, the car business has taken a different road to profitability.

While the new car inventory is scarce, Scott Orsini, the General Manager for Executive Jeep Nissan in North Haven, said his dealership had 147 cars on order as of Monday morning and expected brisk business on this federal holiday.

"I figured it's Presidents' Day so let's go and look for a car," said Sue Correll, of West Haven, in the North Haven showroom.

One of the ways the car buying experience has changed at Executive Jeep Nissan is what they call "Express Buying".

"So the customer can do the majority of the process (online) before they actually come into the dealership and just pick the vehicle up," Orsini said.

That means test drives are no longer as common. Pre-pandemic, this North Haven dealership typically had 350 new vehicles on the lot. Now, there are only roughly two dozen. Still, if prospective customers would like to test drive a vehicle, this dealership will allow them to do so without a salesperson, as part of their commitment to being COVID-safe.

Correll said, especially in this car crunch climate, she's happy she has purchased both brands from Executive Auto Group in the past, especially when test driving exactly what you want to buy is more difficult.

"It's gonna be a lot of I knowing what it felt like to drive my Nissan and I know what it feels like to drive my Jeep," Correll said. "So it's putting my trust in the salesperson."

Overall, between preowned and new, business is still very solid for the Executive Auto Group, Orsini said. That's because the customer car buying experience is very convenient.

"They go onto a computer and can get the value of the trade, they can pull their credit, they can work their own lease and finance payments all in the comfort of their home," Orsini said.

By 5 pm Monday, Executive Jeep Nissan had sold 11 new vehicles for the day, with the dealership still open for several more hours. Typically, Orsini said, President's Day results in roughly 17 new cars sold.

