Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make donation to Genesis Women's Shelter in Dallas

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a donation to replace the roof of the shelter's transitional facility through their nonprofit Archewell Foundation.

DALLAS — Through their nonprofit, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are helping provide support for Genesis Women's Shelter in Dallas as they try to recover from the winter storms that struck Texas a week ago.

The Dallas shelter posted that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are replacing the roof at the shelter's transitional housing facility with a donation from the Archewell Foundation, their nonprofit.

“In spite of the devastating winter storms here in Texas, our hearts have been warmed by the support and generosity of people from all 50 states and five foreign countries,” said Jan Langbein, CEO of Genesis Women’s Shelter & Support in a statement.

Genesis Women's Shelter had to close their emergency shelter and transitional housing for the first time in 35 years during the storms after pipes burst and the shelter lost power, the organization reported last week.

For the first time in 35+ yrs, our emergency shelter & transitional housing have been completely shut down due to burst pipes & power loss. If you are currently in a position to help, we ask that you make a donation; our needs are critical and immediate: https://t.co/ROAvzIsHBg pic.twitter.com/qXPdWsylyn — Genesis Women’s Shelter & Support (@GenesisShelter) February 18, 2021

Genesis said they were able to reopen their emergency shelter over the weekend, but it will be months before they can reopen their transitional housing.

"Not only will this gift provide for our critical needs, it shines an international spotlight on violence against women and children, letting survivors know that they are not alone,” Langbein said of the gift from the Archewell Foundation.

Additionally on Monday, The Rustic in Dallas said it was launching an initiative to support the shelter. In order to help meet Genesis' need for 40 meals a day, The Rustic said it will donate a hot chicken and cheese sandwich for every one purchased.

The restaurant plans to donate the meals through March 8.

Genesis is still in need of donations as they continue repairs: Donate here