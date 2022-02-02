Probe casts doubt on integrity of job hire by top prosecutor

The report released Wednesday prompted Gov. Ned Lamont to forward the findings to state ethics and criminal justice officials for possible further action.

HARTFORD, Conn. — An independent investigation has questioned the “integrity” of Connecticut’s top prosecutor hiring a state budget official’s daughter in 2020 while lobbying for pay raises for staff.

The report released Wednesday prompted Gov. Ned Lamont to forward the findings to state ethics and criminal justice officials for possible further action.

The report says Chief State’s Attorney Richard Colangelo Jr., former high-ranking budget official Konstantinos Diamantis and his daughter, Anastasia Diamantis gave conflicting accounts to investigators that “cast doubt on the integrity of the circumstances surrounding Anastasia’s hiring.”

Konstantinos Diamantis says the investigation found no wrongdoing and nothing in the report raised red flags about his daughter’s hiring.

