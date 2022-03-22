Construction at New London State Pier continues despite investigation

Kosta Diamantis, a former state budget official, is under an FBI investigation for his role in overseeing construction projects including the one at the State Pier

NEW LONDON, Conn. — Construction at the State Pier in New London is about a year away from completion and will soon be ready to welcome the assembly of wind turbines for offshore energy production.

During a tour Tuesday, project managers showed progress on the site. It includes half of the 400,000 cubic yards of dirt used to fill the water separating the piers with the goal of making one. Jordan Henshaw with Kiewit hired to oversee parts of the project, said it will add about seven acres of land.

“This is just really to make more space to give it one solid pier all across versus the two separate piers,” said Kiewit.

HAPPENING NOW: @GovNedLamont is touring the construction project at the New London State Pier. The process you’re seeing now is to create the land for offshore wind turbines.@FOX61News pic.twitter.com/gEz1qB9ofG — Tony Black (@tonyblacknews) March 22, 2022

New London Mayor Michael Passero called the project “transformational”, noting the new industry and creation of more than a hundred jobs once completed.

The port, once one of the busiest in the country Governor Ned Lamont said, will get a new purpose and new life.

“This is about reimagining what New London can be and what this means for this part of Connecticut,” said Lamont. “This is going to be one of the most major ports in the country.”

The site subleased to energy providers Eversource and Orsted for ten years, would be used to assemble wind turbines produced overseas if the companies so chose. The Connecticut Port Authority hopes that’s what it will be used for.

“We are an installation hub. We are at the place where all the components come together, get modified by electricians and welders and assembled and then brought straight out to the farm,” said Chairman David Kooris. “We’re both building for generational opportunities but also seizing a near term opportunity for private contribution and utilization that will anchor southeastern Connecticut at the foundation of the Green sector economy in offshore wind.”

If the companies do not choose to assemble turbines, he said it can be used for other purposes. It will be able to hold four times more cargo boats than previously.

Originally estimated to cost $93 million, the price tag is more than $235 now. Kooris said there have been unexpected costs like adjustments, payments to the Army Corp of Engineers, as well as rising costs over the years. He said estimates in 2019 and early 2020 went up when they bid in 2021. He said it may increase again due to delays but at a “reasonable” level.

Lamont said sometimes unexpected things and delays impact construction costs. However, he said the project will be "transformative" for the region and state.

The project has also come with controversy stemming from a now-fired state employee, Kosta Diamantis who was a state budget official. He is under FBI investigation for his oversight of school projects as well as the State Pier. Kooris said Diamantis was involved in the early processes as well as day-to-day oversight of construction activities.

The state also turned over documents to investigators. Governor Lamont said he is unaware of what specifically about the project is being looked into.

“As far as we know, we have absolutely nothing to do with the FBI investigation. They have made no requests of us despite it being listed in one subpoena,” Kooris said.

The project, funded by both the private and public sector, will give the state the ability to compete with other facilities and meanwhile attract more cargo boats, Kooris said.

Looking to be completed in spring of 2023, he said turbines should start being delivered around that time. They will be assembled and then shipped on the site.

