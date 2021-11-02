Propane leak briefly shuts down Olesen Road in Wethersfield

Oleson Road at the Berlin Turnpike intersection was closed for a short time.

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — Fire crews and police in Wethersfield are at a storage facility on Tuesday afternoon to investigate a propane leak that temporarily shut down a road off of the Berlin Turnpike.

Officials said a pipe connected to the underground propane tank is leaking at the Extra Space Storage on Olesen Road. Someone nearby smelled gas and called the fire department at around 11 a.m., according to officials.

It was determined that a corroded pipe connected to an underground propane tank was the source of the leak.

Oleson Road at the Berlin Turnpike intersection was closed and has since reopened.

DEEP also responded to the scene.

No injuries were reported.

