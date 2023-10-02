Bus and rail service changes proposed in Connecticut

The first of four public hearings was held Monday evening in New Haven, where people shared concerns about cuts to shoreline train service.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Changes could soon be coming to bus and rail service in Connecticut. Under the proposal fares on Metro-North, CTRail Hartford Line and Shore Line East would increase by about 4.5%. It also includes adding new bus routes and discontinuing others.

At a public hearing in New Haven Monday evening, much of the focus was on the impacts to trains along the shoreline.

"The specific trains that I use on a regular basis are proposed to be eliminated," said Ewing Leon of Westchester County, NY.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation is proposing cuts to service on the New Haven line, New Canaan line, Danbury line, and to the Shoreline East which would go from 23 to 16 trains.

"Cutting services will effectively be the end of Shoreline East putting this part of the state at even greater disadvantage than wealthier areas like Fairfield County," said Jessica Hager of Branford.

The DOT said the changes come from the state budget passed by lawmakers and signed by the governor earlier this year and that it’s reflective of current ridership levels.

"We’re certainly seeing lots of people utilize public transportation throughout Connecticut the days of the week and the times of the day, that’s where things have changed," said Benjamin Limmer, bureau chief of public transportation for CT DOT.

In a statement Governor Lamont's office said:



The budget supports rail service that reflects current demand in light of more people working remotely. There are more trains running today on the New Haven Line despite only 70% ridership recovery. Shore Line East ridership has, thus far, been more slower to come back - only about 30% pre pandemic ridership - and service along the line will reflect the demand. We are committed to ensuring that service meets the demands across all of our rail lines.

Monday evening, was the first of four public hearings being held this week about the issue. Where people have the chance to learn more about the potential changes and share their concerns.

"We are a public service and in order to effectively run a public service you need customer input," Limmer said.

Those who spoke out against the proposal say the problems with it range from inconveniences related to the schedule to major life impacts for those who depend on the service.

"A lot of people who have to get to work with disabilities and stuff like that they have less options and they’re going to be stranded," Leon said.

Advocates for public transportation worry that impacts could be far-reaching.

"This isn’t just a ridership issue which is big enough in itself, but now the area employers, Yale, Pfizer, Electric Boat, anyone up and down the shoreline that’s trying to recruit people, that’s a problem," said Susan Feaster of Ivoryton.

However, the plan is not final quite yet.

"Even though the budget was passed, they can still do a little moving around of resources and stuff so it’s important for people to show up, have their voices heard," Leon said.

Another public hearing will be held Tuesday night in Hartford but there are several other ways to submit your comments to the DOT.

You may make a comment at any time from September 18th to October 6th, 2023, by email, phone, US Mail or the local libraries, using the information below.

To make a comment during a public hearing: Register for the hearing by clicking the registration link above or by calling (860)-594-3612.

Email: dot.proposedtransitchanges@ct.gov

Voicemail: (860) 594-3612

US Mail: COMMENT ON PROPOSED FARE AND SERVICE CHANGES, Bureau of Public Transportation, P.O. Box 317546, Newington, CT 06131-7546.

More information on the proposal and the public hearings can be found here.

