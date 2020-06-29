x
Hartford state's attorney, under scrutiny, withdraws bid for reappointment

The withdrawal by Hartford State's Attorney Gail Hardy came Monday just moments before the state Criminal Justice Commission was to vote on her reappointment.
Hartford State's Attorney Gail Hardy

HARTFORD, Conn — A top Connecticut prosecutor has withdrawn her application for reappointment after being suspended and publicly criticized for years-long delays in issuing reports on whether police were justified in four fatal shootings. 

The withdrawal by Hartford State's Attorney Gail Hardy came Monday just moments before the state Criminal Justice Commission was to vote on her reappointment. Hardy, Connecticut's first Black state's attorney, had acknowledged mistakes but defended her overall record. 

She completed a four-day, unpaid suspension last week over the four reports on police shootings dating back to 2008. Hardy released the reports in December and ruled all the shootings justified. 

