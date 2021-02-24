Prosecutors oppose review of cases before they go to court

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut prosecutors are opposing a proposed criminal justice system reform that could result in scores of people charged with minor crimes avoiding an electronic record of their arrests.
That's according to a report by the chief state's attorney's office obtained by The Associated Press.
The reform calls for state prosecutors to review all criminal charges before they are entered onto court dockets.
Charges filed by police currently go straight onto the dockets. Advocates say the reform is needed as a check on police power and to help defendants whose cases may be dismissed avoid a searchable record of the charges.