Prosecutors oppose review of cases before they go to court

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut prosecutors are opposing a proposed criminal justice system reform that could result in scores of people charged with minor crimes avoiding an electronic record of their arrests.

That's according to a report by the chief state's attorney's office obtained by The Associated Press.

The reform calls for state prosecutors to review all criminal charges before they are entered onto court dockets.