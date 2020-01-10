2 Prospect schools placed in partial lockdown as police search for stolen vehicle suspects

Officials said the suspects were seen running from the stolen vehicle after it crashed on Radio Tower Road this morning

PROSPECT, Conn. — Two schools were placed under partial lockdown as State Police investigated an incident this morning.

According to officials, State Troopers out of Troop I in Bethany were called on the report of a crash in the area of Radio Tower Road in Prospect.

When they arrived, police said witnesses reported seeing occupants from the crashed vehicle running from the scene. Officials said it was later learned that the vehicle had been stolen from New Haven.

State police and Prospect police are currently searching the area for the suspects. Prospect Elementary School and Long River Middle School have been placed on partial lockdowns due to the nearby investigation.

K-9 handlers have also been dispatched to the scene to help with the search. According to preliminary information, police said the occupants of the stolen vehicle were described as 4-5 black males wearing dark clothing.