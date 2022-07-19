After selling $2 million Powerball ticket, Prospect store hopes to sell winning Mega Millions ticket

Customers bought Mega Millions tickets Tuesday morning, hoping lightning will strike twice.

PROSPECT, Conn — Ahead of Tuesday’s $530 million Mega Millions drawing, one Shell station in Prospect is hoping to win big again after selling a $2 million Powerball ticket that won this past weekend.

“We are excited and we are happy to sell $2 million ticket from our lucky store here in Prospect,” said Abdoul Hamid, owner of the Shell station on Waterbury Road.

That winning ticket matched five numbers drawn Saturday and with the power play, the $1 million prize was multiplied by two for double the winnings. Hamid was also a winner.

“We get some money from CT Lottery and that will be helpful for myself, my partner and my employees,” said Hamid.

“No idea. Probably take care of my kids, my grandkids. Go on vacation. Save,” said Ed Day of Prospect when asked what he'd do if he got the winnings. “Splurge a little bit, yeah. Buy a nice car. I got a nice car but I’ll buy a nicer car.”

“Pay off my bills and probably take a little trip. I have no idea, what do you do with that kind of money,” said Catherine Wolf of Naugatuck.

If someone wins and takes the cash option, that's a lump sum of about $304 million after taxes.

People looking to play are encouraged to get their tickets and tune in Tuesday night on the CW20 at 11 p.m. for the winning numbers.

