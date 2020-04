Police said that an unregistered, uninsured Jeep Cherokee the suspect admitted to driving at the time struck the victim

BETHANY, Conn. — Police have arrested a Prospect man in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash in November, 2018

Tony Goncalves, 25, of Derby was killed in the crash in the area of the Bethany/Naugatuck town line on Route 63.

Micheal Rodriguez, 26, of Prospect turned himself in Tuesday and was charged with evading responsibility in a motor vehicle collision resulting in death.