Protest planned at Eversource over sky-high electric bills

The complaints have been mounting over the week and now the Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority says it will investigate

BERLIN, Conn. — The fallout over sky-high electric bills, and the demand for an explanation, continues in Connecticut.

A protest is planned for 2:30 p.m. Friday at the Eversource building in Berlin.

Eversource announced Friday that they will be extending financial assistance and working one-on-one with customers to try and manage and reduce their future bills in response to this week’s concerns.

“We share the concerns of our customers and know that this is an unexpected cause of distress during an already challenging time,” said Eversource Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer Penni Conner. “We’re committed to working one-on-one with customers to help reduce their energy bills and to provide flexible payment solutions. Our customer care number is 800-286-2000, and we’re here to help any customer who calls.”

Eversource said that in order to support customers facing financial hardship and other challenges due to COVID-19, they worked with Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) to create a COVID-19 Payment Program they say is available to all customers who need it. Additionally, Eversource is expanding eligibility for qualifying customers to the New Start program, which forgives overdue balances as customers make current payments to their bill.

An Eversource spokesperson had said Monday that the major increase on bills is largely a result of legislation, put into place last year, when electric providers were instructed to buy power from the Millstone power plant, at a higher rate, to help keep the plant running. They also point to a hot summer and COVID-19 related issues like people staying at home almost 24/7.

In March 2019, Dominion Energy and the state’s two major electric utility companies reached an agreement to keep the Millstone nuclear power plant complex open for the next decade.

Dominion, which owns the plant, had signaled that Millstone would close in 2023 if a long-term power contract with Eversource and United Illuminating wasn’t reached. The contract is for nine million megawatt-hours per year.

Governor Ned Lamont had said at the time the loss of Millstone “would have been catastrophic for our state and our region,” exposing New England to a nearly 25 percent increase in carbon emissions, increased risk of rolling blackouts and billions in power replacement costs.

He said more than 1,500 jobs were also at risk.

But people are still upset.

State Republicans are calling for Eversource to explain the increases in depth to lawmakers.

"They owe an explanation. Finger-pointing is not an explanation," said State Senator Len Fasano (R-34th Dist.).

"To turn to the public and say we can spend as much as we want and do whatever we want and you have to pay the rates and if you’re nervous about, it sweat in your house. That’s not an answer," said Sen. Fasano.

Republicans had asked for the Public Utility Regulation Authority (PURA) to take a second look at the rate increases they approved for the month of July back on June 26th.

PURA responded to the letter Wednesday afternoon saying they will look into the matter of rate hikes after the response from Connecticut residents and other stakeholders.