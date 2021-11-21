Residents protest proposed warehouse development in South Windsor

A few dozen residents gathered together in South Windsor Sunday afternoon to protest the center.

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — South Windsor residents are protesting the proposed development of a warehouse near Talbot Lane and Governor’s Highway.

The facility would be located in an industrial area, which is home to an Amazon facility, as well as other distribution centers and manufacturers.

Residents FOX61 spoke with said warehouses are already starting to encroach upon their neighborhood. They’re concerned the Talbot Lane facility would bring pollution, loud noises and traffic closer to their homes.

A few dozen residents gathered together in South Windsor Sunday afternoon to protest the center.

They are trying to stop the distribution facility from being built on 30 acres of land near Governor’s Highway.

“Now, we have this proposed development which will just ruin our quality of life, our property values, the tractor-trailer noise, the tractor-trailer pollution,” Sharon Stimson said.

The site plan requested by UW Vintage Lane II, LLC calls for a 360,000-square foot industrial building with 54 loading docks and room for 109 trailers.

Locals who live in the residential neighborhood surrounding the site, like Edgewood Drive neighbor Dane Mattran, are speaking out about their concerns.

“Diesel fumes constantly going, you have noise, back up noises, engines, trailers slamming onto the pavement. They’re clearing out acres and acres of woods to put up this building, we’re concerned about where all of the water is going to go, if it’s going to start flooding into homes,” Mattran said. “Additionally, that’s going to add several hundred tractor-trailers worth of traffic to this road.”

According to a traffic impact study prepared for UW Vintage by Langan CT, Inc., the existing roads are adequate to handle the increase in traffic generated by the warehouse development and no improvements are needed.

If approved, the warehouse is anticipated to be in operation in 2023, according to the traffic report.

The application is still pending but residents aren’t giving up without a fight.

FOX61 reached out to the developer and site planner, but they have not responded to our request for comment yet.

Elisha Machado is a reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at emachado@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

