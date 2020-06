CSP say I-84 between exits 4 and 5 in Danbury is now open. Expect heavy delays in the area.

DANBURY, Conn. — According to the Connecticut State Police, protesters blocked the highway in Danbury.

Connecticut State Police say I-84 between exits 4 and 5 in Danbury was closed in both directions, but has since reopened.

Currently in park on the highway in Danbury, CT. pic.twitter.com/IZEGhmlBOU — MacGyver (@MattLorenzo) June 3, 2020

A protest had been scheduled around noon in the city.