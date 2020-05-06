Protesters in Avon and Bloomfield gather to stand in solidarity

From sunlight to sunset, people multiple on the Bloomfield Town Green and it did not take long for emotions to spread like wildfire.

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. — Protests continued across the state Thursday as people took a stand for George Floyd.

“It’s not you against me, it’s us! In these United States of America,” said Bloomfield Mayor Suzette DeBeath-Brown.

From sunlight to sunset, people on the Bloomfield Town Green and it did not take long for emotions to spread like wildfire.

“It’s about everybody. It’s not just about black people. It’s not really a black issue as much as it is a justice issue,” said Patricia Miller of Bloomfield.

“Now as I look at this nation, I see the divisiveness and I believe it’s coming directly from the White House,” said Joyce B of Bloomfield.

Candles were lit as it turned dark. A moment of silence was held for 8 minutes and 46 seconds - the amount of time Floyd was on the ground with the knee on his neck.

Over in Avon during the day, a crowd wrapped around the Avon Congregational Church.

People of all ages dressed mostly in black stood on Route 44 and held up signs while cars honked their horns.

“I’m a white man at a predominately white community in a predominately white church and we need to lend our voice to be able to make a difference in the future,” said Reverend Chris Solimene.