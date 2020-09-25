Protesters rally in New Haven against the recent decision in the Breonna Taylor case

On Wednesday, a Kentucky Grand Jury indicted a former Louisville police officer in the Breonna Taylor case.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Hundreds of protesters rallied at the New Haven Green Thursday against the recent ruling of the Breonna Taylor case.

On Wednesday, a Kentucky Grand Jury indicted former Lousiville Police Officer Brett Hankison in the Breonna Taylor case.

On Thursday protesters rallied against the decision, at one point blocking the intersection of Whalley and Sherman Avenue for several minutes.

Around 10 PM, the protesters began to leave and a candlelight vigil was created.