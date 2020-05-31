Protesters in New Haven block Rt. 34; I-84 in Waterbury reopens after protest

Marched from downtown onto highway.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Protesters in New Haven have blocked Rt. 34. Sunday.

Live video from the New Haven Independent showed the marchers walked from downtown to the highway.

Live video below is courtesy of the New Haven Independent. (Warning: Language my be offensive)

Phase 3 of March￼Phase 3 of March Posted by New Haven Independent on Sunday, May 31, 2020

I-84 in Waterbury re-opened after being closed by protests.

CT DOT reported I-84 in both directions was blocked in Waterbury near Exit 22 and 23 on Sunday.

According to images on social media, protesters moved onto the highway.

A Black Lives Matter protest took place in Waterbury in response to George Floyd’s death Sunday morning.

Gov. Ned Lamont posted a message about the protests in Twitter

