Protests against racial inequality held around the state

People around the state took to the streets to protest racial inequality on Sunday.
Some of the events were to honor the memory of George Floyd, who was killed in Minneapolis at the end of May.
In Hamden, protesters marched down Whitney Avenue and onto Rt. 15 to block traffic.
In West Hartford, Black Lives Matters protesters marched through downtown to town hall.
In Manchester, people marched from Charter Oak Park to Town Hall.
Police in Old Saybrook shut down Main Street for marchers.
A group of women from the Bridgeport area formed a procession to the State Capitol around noon time.