Protests at State Capitol as new session of legislature begins

People from all over the state with many different beliefs gathered to make sure lawmakers know what issues are important to them.

HARTFORD, Conn — Legislators who made their way to the State Capitol for the start of the legislative session Wednesday were met with hundreds of protesters.

Some were pandemic related things like people against lockdowns and masks. Others were there in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and police accountability and one of the largest groups was there against repealing vaccine exemptions.

"Because executive one-man rule has gone too far," said Dan Reale of Plainfield when asked about why he was there.

"We want the police accountability bill strengthened not weakened and that's what they're going to try to do, weaken it," said Joanna Iovino, of Hartford.

"I'm here for a show of support and in opposition to government overreach into our lives, they've just found every little excuse and every angle to reach into our lives and our pockets," said Leeann Ducat of Woodstock.

Protesters said they want to see lawmakers address some of those issues this legislative session.

"I hope to see the democratic process to be re-enacted I hope the legislators are going to understand that this is our hour," said Ducat.

"Businesses have been ruined, there's no end in sight, the goal post is always moved and so we're here because there's problems we can't vote our way out of," said Reale.

One thing people seemed to agree on was that they want lawmakers to know this won't be the only time they'll be hearing from them.

"It's our right, it's our God given right. It's in our constitution. I believe that everybody has the right to stand up for what is in our constitution," said Abraham Gonzalez of Norwalk.

"This is too important this is not something we're not going to just let go of," said Iovino.

At times, there were tensions between the different groups. Capitol Police say one woman was arrested for breach of peace after spitting on another woman.

"I'm still saying to her please back up you don't have on a mask please back up, next thing you know she leans back gathers her spit