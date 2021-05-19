Protests over Israel-Palestine conflict outside Coast Guard Academy where Biden addressed graduates

Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on a call that he expects a significant de-escalation by the end of the day on the path to a cease-fire.

NEW LONDON, Conn. — Protestors voicing support for Palestine amid the intensifying conflict with Israel gathered outside the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London on Tuesday ahead of President Joe Biden’s visit.

Dozens of people gathered at McKinley Park, just steps away from the Academy's entrance.

“To show support for the injustice that happens to our people and the injustice is a result of the occupation. Once we end the occupation, then none of this will happen,” said Khaled Alqaddumi with the Palestine National Council.

“We’re hoping to communicate, first of all, the bombing has to stop now, immediately,” said Norman Clement of New Haven.

Pressure has been building on Biden to intervene more to stop the violence with the death toll in the conflict topping 200. Most of those deaths are of Palestinians.

On Wednesday, Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on a call that he expects a significant de-escalation by the end of the day on the path to a cease-fire.

Biden asked Netanyahu to move “toward the path to a cease-fire,” according to a White House description of their conversation.

The president recently expressed support for a cease-fire but has not demanded one. Biden also said that Israel has a right to defend itself.

“Cease fire will not be enough. We have to continue peaceful negotiations based on 242, that’s the United Nations resolution that ends the occupation of the West Bank in Gaza Strip and calls for a Palestinian state where East Jerusalem is the capital,” Alqaddumi added.

