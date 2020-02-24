Public Health Committee passes amended bill on removal of religious exemptions for child vaccines

The bill will now move on to the house to be voted on.

The Amended Bill 5044 passed the Public Health Committee Monday evening. The bill which would removed religious exemptions will now move to the house to be voted on.

A woman was arrested Monday and charged with interfering with the General Assembly.

Rita Palmer, 56, of Bluepoint, New York was charged with disorderly conduct and interfering with the General Assembly. She was released and is scheduled to appear on March 10.

The Public Health Committee is expected to vote on a bill that would repeal the "religious exemption, allowing unvaccinated children to attend public schools in the state.

A public hearing on the bill drew out a large number of protestors last week, and 400 people testified before the committee. That hearing lasted nearly 24 hours.

Members of the medical and science community urged members of the General Assembly to "not be swayed" by the large numbers of advocates who turned out, many with young children in tow.

The vast majority of medical professionals the recent fall in vaccination rates presents a risk to children who, for medical reasons, cannot be vaccinated against diseases such as measles, and rely on 'herd immunity' to protect them.

But, local parents say the bill violates their right to raise and care for their children as they see fit.

Informed Choice CT held a rally that included citizens as well as lawmakers, calling on legislators to abandon the initiative to repeal the religious exemption. Advocates said the bill aims at removing religious and educational rights and "kick thousands of children out of school".