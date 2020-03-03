Public hearing held on several labor bills

The bills cover things like requiring employers to disclose a salary range when applying for a job

Connecticut residents will have the chance to weigh in on several labor bills at a public hearing today.

The hearing will happen later this morning at the LOB in Hartford. The bills touch on several issues, including pay and job training.

The proposed legislation would require employers to disclose a salary range when applying for a job.

Another bill would require employers to give employees a schedule two weeks in advance and would have to pay if a shift is canceled or shortened during that time frame.

Also included is the effort to expand working compensation benefits to EMTs, Department of Corrections employees, and dispatchers. A fair workweek, protections for domestic workers, a notice of closure for call centers, and working protections for transportation network drivers like Uber and Lyft will also be discussed.

There's also a bill that would require the need to re-train existing fossil fuel industry workers for new green economy jobs.