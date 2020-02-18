Lawmakers to meet Tuesday for public hearing on bill that would stop lunch 'shaming' at CT schools

A public hearing will be held at the State Capitol at 1 p.m. for lawmakers to hear what community support there is for the considered legislation.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The General Assembly’s Committee on Children will decide Tuesday afternoon how to move forward with a proposal to prevent school lunch “shaming” and address the issue of school debt in the state.

A public hearing will be held at the State Capitol at 1 p.m.

Lawmakers will hear what community support there is for the considered legislation that would prohibit disciplinary action against public school children who have unpaid school lunch bills.

They are hoping to learn if it's worth making into a state bill.

House Chair of the Committee on Children, Rep. Liz Linehan says it is and notes the proposal would require school districts to continue serving a child lunch, regardless of whether they are able to pay.

“The bill to prohibit lunch shaming was born out of public outcry, because kids across the country have been publicly shamed or “outed” for having past lunch debts," Lenhan said in a statement. "No child should go hungry and no child should be publicly shamed for a parents failure to pay a debt."

According to officials, various school districts throughout the state have seen school lunch debts on the rise.

This legislation would also allow any public or private entities to pay off those debt for students who can't afford to pay.

Patrice McCarthy, the Deputy Director for the Connecticut Association of Boards of Education, told FOX61 while the proposal seems like a good idea, it could potentially pose financial problems for school districts.

"To the extent that the revenue isn't coming in to support the cost of the program, that puts school districts in a difficult position and they have to take money out of other resources," McCarthy said.

Republicans said they have yet to view the official language regarding this proposal before Tuesday's meeting.