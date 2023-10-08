Puerto Rican Festival returning to New Haven on Saturday

The festival will begin on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

NEW HAVEN, Conn — It's that time of the year when hundreds of people gather on the New Haven green to celebrate Puerto Rican culture at the Puerto Rican Festival.

The festival is going to be coming back for its fifth year on Saturday. The festival will feature live music, food, and activities for the whole family to enjoy.

Members of the board, which is 100% volunteer based, gathered on Thursday morning around the green to raise the flag.

“So when you see the flag flying here, just remember the struggles of our forefathers. Just remember that symbolizes us as individuals. That symbolizes who we are as people,” said State Rep. Juan Candelaria.

The flag symbolizes a strong sense of pride within the Puerto Rican community.

“When we look at our flag, we think about the resilience, our identity, and our unity as Puerto Ricans,” said Joseph Rodriguez President of Puerto Ricans United.

The musical lineup will feature a DJ, salsa, and merengue.

The festival will begin at 1 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the New Haven Green. There is no entry fee, but a charge for parking in neighboring garages, surface parking and metered parking is likely.

