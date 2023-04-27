Puerto Rican Parades and Festivals announced for summer 2023

The organizers from Connecticut's Puerto Rican Parades and Festivals announced the summer event schedule; be sure to mark your calendars.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Get ready to wave that Puerto Rican flag this summer!

Festivals will be held in local Connecticut cities beginning in June until September.

The first parade of the summer will kick off in New London on Saturday, June 10.

The "Borifest," as Waterbury's Puerto Rican festival is known, will be on Saturday, July 22.

Meriden's Puerto Rican festival will be on Saturday, Aug. 6 and New Haven's Puerto Rican festival will be on Saturday, Aug. 12.

The Hartford Puerto Rican Parade and Festival Del Coqui will conclude celebrations on Sunday, Sept. 10.

