Gov. Lamont to announce housing assistance for people in CT displaced by Puerto Rico earthquakes

This comes as Senator Blumenthal makes a trip to Puerto Rico this weekend

HARTFORD, Conn. — Today, Governor Lamont will be announcing that state funding will be used to provide housing assistance for those who were relocated to Connecticut following earthquakes in Puerto Rico.

This announcement comes as Senator Blumenthal makes a trip to Puerto Rico this weekend. He will be touring the island to assess the damage and hear from officials regarding recovery efforts.

Blumenthal is calling on the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to release restrictions on federal relief funding for Puerto Rico.

According to Blumenthal, among many of the issues, children in Puerto Rico are in need of medical supplies and have missed a significant amount of school after 80% of schools were destroyed.