Sen. Blumenthal calls for 'bold rebuilding' initiative for Puerto Rico

HARTFORD, Conn. — Senator Richard Blumenthal will call for a "bold rebuilding initiative" to help Puerto Rico.

Expected to speak this morning at the Spanish-American Merchants Association in Hartford, he will be joined by advocates who are calling for more recovery efforts.

Sen. Blumenthal recently took a two-day trip to Puerto Rico where he said he saw an island "still in crisis". He visited Guayanilla, Guanica, Peñuelas, Ponce, and San Juan.