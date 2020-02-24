Sen. Blumenthal calls for 'bold rebuilding' initiative for Puerto Rico

HARTFORD, Conn. — Senator Richard Blumenthal will call for a "bold rebuilding initiative" to help Puerto Rico.
Expected to speak this morning at the Spanish-American Merchants Association in Hartford, he will be joined by advocates who are calling for more recovery efforts.
Sen. Blumenthal recently took a two-day trip to Puerto Rico where he said he saw an island "still in crisis". He visited Guayanilla, Guanica, Peñuelas, Ponce, and San Juan.
The purpose of the trip, according to Sen. Blumenthal, was to assess the damage and hear from the Puerto Rican Governor and FEMA officials regarding recovery efforts following two hurricanes and multiple earthquakes over recent months.