'Light into the Dungeon' returns to Old New-Gate Prison

Old New-Gate Prison and Copper Mine brings back fall favorite for Halloween.

EAST GRANBY, Conn. — While dark and dreary are key characteristics of the Old New-Gate Prison and Copper Mine in East Granby, during the Halloween season, they offer something bright -- 75 feet underground.

For a second consecutive year, the Old New-Gate Prison is showcasing “Light into the Dungeon: A Jack O' Lantern Experience.”

“For Halloween, we honor the season and the festivities and bring 300 jack-o'-lanterns down here and those are our way of being festive but not making light of the dark history [of the prison],” said Morgan Bengel, the curator at the Old New-Gate Prison. “You’re walking 75 feet underground, a 100-yard loop at your own pace with lights and the full aesthetics.”

Around 370 jack-o'-lanterns were created by the Long Island, New York outfit called “Rise of the Jack O' Lanterns,” which professionally carves the plastic pumpkins and provides the equipment to plug them in and get them glowing.

“This is really a one-of-a-kind experience," said Jodi Polsgrove, who is the curator of collections from the state’s Historic Preservation Office. "You get to go into a mine that is creepy enough as it is, and you see all these jack-o'-lanterns lit up.”

Bengel added that "Light into the Dungeon" is a good way to get into the Halloween spirit.

“It’s unique, it’s authentic,” she said. “We want people to embrace fall.”

"Light into the Dungeon" runs on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through Oct. 29. Tickets cost $20 for adults and $10 for kids 17 and under. To learn more, click here.

Jimmy Altman is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at jaltman@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, X and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.